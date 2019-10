COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Harbison area restaurant is closed until further notice after a morning fire.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Texas Roadhouse off of Columbiana Drive. According to a tweet from Columbia Fire, the fire happened in the ventilation system.

Columbia Fire officials say damage from the fire was mostly interior. Luckily there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.