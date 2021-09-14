Harbison Chick-fil-A to be torn down, bigger one built at same spot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Chick-fil-A restaurant in one of Columbia's busiest shopping areas is going to be torn down. But don't worry chicken fans--something bigger is coming to replace it.
The Columbia Planning Commission Monday approved designs to demolish the Chick-fil-A at 294 Harbison Boulevard, which is across the street from the Columbiana Centre Mall.
The current 3,844 square foot store will be replaced with one that's 4,345 square feet. It will be a little further back from the road to expand the parking area and allow for more drive-thru space.
That will allow a dual approach, multi-lane drive thru and a canopy over the lanes. There will also be updated landscaping and parking.
The location there has been in existence for decades. But Chick-fil-A has recently been upgrading their locations to accommodate a high volume of customers, adding extra lanes. They also are deploying more employees in those lanes to take customers orders and hand out food to speed up the time it takes customers to get their order.