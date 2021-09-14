Harbison Chick-fil-A to be torn down, bigger one built at same spot

The fast-food restaurant is getting an upgrade out in Harbison.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Chick-fil-A restaurant in one of Columbia's busiest shopping areas is going to be torn down. But don't worry chicken fans--something bigger is coming to replace it.

The Columbia Planning Commission Monday approved designs to demolish the Chick-fil-A at 294 Harbison Boulevard, which is across the street from the Columbiana Centre Mall.

The current 3,844 square foot store will be replaced with one that's 4,345 square feet. It will be a little further back from the road to expand the parking area and allow for more drive-thru space.

That will allow a dual approach, multi-lane drive thru and a canopy over the lanes. There will also be updated landscaping and parking.