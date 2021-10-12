Harbison residents give back to Stuff-A-Bus

Each Stuff-A-Bus donation is unique and comes with a special story from that donor to tell.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Each donation for Stuff-A-Bus is unique and comes with a special story from that donor to tell.

Judi Nagaran boasts a 15-year-long running tradition to give to Stuff-A-Bus.

"I don't think any child should not get a present on Christmas," Nagaran said.

She loves the idea of bringing smiles to children's faces over the holidays and can't spoil her own grandchildren.

"I have nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews and I buy them stuff all year long, but this is my way of giving back," Nagaran said.

Usually it's 200 toys, but this year it's closer to 100 because of prices being so high.

Brenda Childers lost her parents when she was very young - 10 years old, and she remembers being hungry.

"I see lots of hard things going on with kids and I just want to help more, by giving them food at least," Childers said.

Tiffanie Daniels just wants to share the love whenever she can.

"I don't have any kids, my daughter's 21 so it's just the spirit of giving, especially with the pandemic going on. People are less fortunate, so I think it's a good idea for all of us who can," Daniels said.