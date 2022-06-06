Harbison State Forest constructing ADA compliant trail

Board members from Friends of Harbison State Forest say it's expected to be completed by mid July 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — Years in the making, the Harbison State Forest can very soon offer access to people with disabilities.

"With this ADA (American with Disabilities Act) trail, it’s going to really open up access to people who would not have been able to use that area in the past," said Sam Davis, board of directors member of Friends of Harbison State Forest.

It’ll be a 500 foot-long, 5 foot-wide trail into a gazebo in the middle of the forest.

Board members with the Friends of Harbison State Forest tell me cost has been the reason why construction hasn’t started sooner.

The non-profit had to work to raise more than $28,000 for the project.

Some contributors to this project are REI and Dominion Energy.

"The average mountain bike trails are approximately 2-3 feet wide and it goes through diverse terrain within the forest. It runs somewhere in the neighborhood of about $4 to $5 per linear foot, where ADA trials run approximately $48 per linear foot," Davis said.\

Davis tells News 19 they are hoping to have everything complete by mid-July 2022.

Their blue sky committee brought the idea to the table, as they look for ways to make improvements to the forest.

"Come out and enjoy the forest. It’s a gem to have a place like this within the city limits of Columbia," Davis said.