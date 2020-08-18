Hardee's to test new breakfast items in Columbia

The fast food chain is testing out a few new items, but the chicken and waffle sandwich is being tested in just a few locations including the Capital City.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fast food chain Hardee's says breakfast is changing and they are trying to stay a step ahead.

The restaurant is offering up some new twists on some breakfast items but the most interesting might be the one they are trying in just a few cities, including right here in Columbia!

The new breakfast items include:

Hot Cakes Breakfast Sandwich: Savory sausage and a fluffy folded egg served between two maple hotcakes with a side of syrup. Available nationwide August 19 for a limited-time starting at $3.00.

Hot Cakes Breakfast Platter: Three golden hotcakes, two folded eggs and a choice of sausage or bacon, served syrup and butter on the side. Available nationwide August 19 for a limited-time starting at $3.79.

Hand Breaded Chicken & Waffle Sandwich: 100% premium white meat hand breaded breast filet loaded onto a toasted Belgian-style maple waffle and topped with maple butter sauce. *Testing in Columbia, SC; Huntsville, AL and Des Moines, IA from August 19 through September 22 for $4.49 with the possibility of launching nationwide

To learn more go to Hardee's website.