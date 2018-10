Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The intersection of Harden and Hampton streets downtown has reopened following an accident Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

UPDATE: traffic at Harden & Hampton streets has returned to normal. All lanes reopened @ColaFire — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 31, 2018

The update comes hours after the Columbia Fire Department first tweeted an alert, asking drivers to find an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: intersection of Harden & Hampton streets impacted right now due to vehicle collision. Drivers should find alternate routes. @ColaFire — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 31, 2018

No other details were immediately available.

