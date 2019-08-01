A Harlem Globetrotter surprised a Midlands fifth-grader after she’s helped students make new buddies at her elementary school.

Ten-year-old Sarah-Katherine Cantrell had the idea to have a “Buddy Bench” at her school, hoping other kids used the bench to help make new friends.

“If you don’t have a friend or something to do, you can go over there and me or other students would go up there and see if they wanted to play,” explained Cantrell.

The fifth-grader made the bench to honor her former principal, Shane Thackston, who passed away after battling a brain tumor.

After we originally shared the story back in October 2018, word has got around and it has inspired one popular team.

Related: It's called a 'Buddy Bench,' and its makes sure every student has a friend

Cantrell thought she was doing an interview about the “Buddy Bench” being moved to the school’s playground. Little did she know she would get quite the surprise.

El Gato Melendez, a member of the Harlem Globetrotter team, was hiding behind the bench where Cantrell was sitting. The 10-year-old turned around and realized she was meeting a new buddy.

“Amazing. It feels unbelievable, like I’m in a dream,” said Cantrell.

Melendez says it’s important for his team to recognize kids across the world for the difference they’re making in their communities.

“As a Harlem Globetrotter, it’s one of the most genuine things I’ve seen in a long time. It makes me feel like there’s hope. There’s hope out there. There’s kids that are really, really trying to make a difference,” said Melendez.

The two spent time together talking and the basketball player ended up showing his new friend a couple of tricks.

Melendez says the “Buddy Bench” is a great idea to help kids make new friends. He remembers how hard it was to start new friendships when he was a child.

“People would be playing tag or hide-and-go-seek or something and I wanted to go shoot the basketball. I’m by myself shooting the basketball because everybody was playing baseball or other games,” explained Melendez.

Both talked about what it means to be a true buddy and how of a difference they can make a difference in someone else’s life.

Cantrell laughed and said Melendez is her tallest buddy and the tallest person she’s ever met.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at Colonial Life Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.