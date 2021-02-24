SC boy reported missing in woods near school found safe

The child had been reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina say a missing 4-year-old boy has been found safe.

Harley Arrington was located late Wednesday afternoon, about 90 minutes after deputies had first said he was missing. They did not provide additional details on his discovery.

Officers had gone to Hickory Tavern School near the town of Gray Court after getting a report that the fourth-grader couldn't be located.

Deputies had said he was last seen going into the woods.