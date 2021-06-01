Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO passes away

Officials said Broderick kept her diagnosis private in order to focus on the mission of the organization.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO Wendy Broderick passed away on Monday, according to the organization.

Officials with Harvest Hope said Tuesday that Broderick had "courageously fought a significant health challenge" for some time. "Due to her excitement to lead Harvest Hope Food Bank into the future, Wendy kept her diagnosis private in order to focus on the mission of the organization," said Harvest Hope board chair John Welsh.

During her time as CEO, Welsh says Broderick transformed the organization as it continued to serve people in need during trying times and left a strong foundation for the work to continue. "Wendy’s dedication to Harvest Hope Food Bank and the people we serve has been remarkable, especially as the communities’ needs heightened during COVID-19," Welsh said.

Harvest Hope has set up the Wendy Broderick Memorial Fund to honor Broderick and continue her efforts to build "a hunger-free tomorrow."