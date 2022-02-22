Can you help? Harvest Hope Food Bank needs volunteers to pack food boxes

Volunteer shifts are usually 2½ hours long, with morning and early afternoon shifts available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-based Harvest Hope Food Bank is in need of volunteers to help sort and pack 10,000 boxes of food to be distributed to children, seniors, and families throughout the state of South Carolina.

Harvest Hope provides child-friendly, easy-to-prepare meals and high-nutrition snacks to children in need through its BackPack program and gives low-income seniors and families access to healthy food through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Volunteers in Columbia help by preparing the boxes for distribution.

If you, your family, or organization is interested, volunteers must:

Be 11 years of age or older; ages 11-15 must be accompanied by an adult; those age 16 and over may volunteer on their own;

Complete a volunteer application;

Complete a volunteer orientation; and

Complete a safety waiver.

Have some time on your hands this week and want to make a difference for a child facing hunger? Join us at our Midlands Branch to volunteer with our BackPack program! 🧡 Posted by Harvest Hope Food Bank on Monday, February 7, 2022

Start the volunteer process by going to the volunteer page at harvesthope.org and view the available shifts on the volunteer calendar. Fill out the application, go through the online orientation, and complete the safety waiver online.

Volunteer shifts are usually 2 1/2 hours long, with morning and early afternoon shifts available.