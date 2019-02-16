COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with the United Way, Christ Central Ministries and Richland County to help the residents that were displaced from the Allen Benedict Court apartments.

Harvest Hope has begun to help organize donations and provide staff and volunteers at the Cecil Tillis Center.

The organization hopes the effort will give them a better idea on what is still needed to help the more than 400 people who had to move.

Things that are needed the most are diapers, hygiene items like soap, tooth paste and feminine products, snack sized foods and gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants.