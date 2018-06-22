Columbia,SC - (WLTX) One in four children in the Carolinas receive reduced or free lunches during the school year but now that it's summer the dilemma of hunger rises .

That why's Harvest Hope Food Bank is helping families in need by providing meals during the summer months.

Tyrone Green is a husband and father of two and he describes the feeling of not knowing where your next meal will come from. He says, "I won't know how to feel if they don't have anything. It would hurt me dearly if they didn't have any food. It's kind of hard especially during the summer time when the kids are out."

Laura Reed, a member of the donor relations team for Harvest Hope Food Bank says, "Kids should not be worrying where their next meal is going to come from they should be out enjoying the summer.



But for many children that isn't the case. According to statistics from the food bank nearly 95,000 children go hungry in the 20 county region they serve. The organization also mentioned there's a 40 percent increase in kids who need lunch over the summer since school is out of session.

As Reed looks around the room and talks about what Harvest Hopes mission is she says that her "hope here at Harvest hope is that we feed the people who are in need and that we not just feed them food but feed them emotionally and spiritually."

