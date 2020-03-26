COLUMBIA, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank partnered with local restaurants to help service industry workers who have been affected by COVID-19 on Thursday.

Local restaurant leaders like Tazza Kitchen, Bourbon, Black Rooster and others helped distribute food to service industry workers from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday who needed food assistance. The food that was distributed was donated from Sysco .

Harvest Hope is still helping the community while practicing social distancing as people get their food supply curb side style.

The food supply consist of meat, dairy, produce and non-perishable food items.

The Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Executive Director Chuck Backman said this is just another way they are trying to help the community.

"This is extremely important because without those tips and work hours they will soon be experiencing, if not already, food insecurity and for them this may be the first time, so we want to offer that help to them and let them know they are still welcome in the community," Backman said.

Harvest Hope said recently their numbers of people stopping by have doubled, if not tripled since the coronavirus outbreak.

They are also still asking for donations from the community so they can continue to serve those in need.

