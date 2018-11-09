Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As Hurricane Florence approaches, Harvest Hope is asking the public for help with donations.

Food, water and supplies are needed, and can be dropped off at any Harvest Hope or Jim Hudson location, according to a tweet by Harvest Hope.

#HurricaneFlorence is closing in and we are in dire need of supplies! Drop off food, water and supplies at any @harvesthopefb or Jim Hudson Automotive Group (locations below). We’re preparing to support 20 counties across SC, and can’t do it without you. pic.twitter.com/D2OQ4VOljc — Harvest Hope (@HarvestHopeFB) September 11, 2018

Needed supplies:

Cereal

Pop Tarts

Canned Meats

Meat in pouches

Peanut butter

Individuals size applesauce

Individual size chips

Individual size crackers

Any individual size pop top cans of food

Snack bars — protein/ granola bars

Salt and pepper packets

Food gift cards

Bottled water

Diapers and baby wipes

Paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex

Plastic forks, spoons and knives

Paper plates and bowls

Clorox cleaning wipes

Garbage bags

Freezer Zip Lock bags

Batteries and flashlights

Donations can also be made at donate.harvesthope.org.

