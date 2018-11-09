Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As Hurricane Florence approaches, Harvest Hope is asking the public for help with donations.
Food, water and supplies are needed, and can be dropped off at any Harvest Hope or Jim Hudson location, according to a tweet by Harvest Hope.
Needed supplies:
- Cereal
- Pop Tarts
- Canned Meats
- Meat in pouches
- Peanut butter
- Individuals size applesauce
- Individual size chips
- Individual size crackers
- Any individual size pop top cans of food
- Snack bars — protein/ granola bars
- Salt and pepper packets
- Food gift cards
- Bottled water
- Diapers and baby wipes
- Paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex
- Plastic forks, spoons and knives
- Paper plates and bowls
- Clorox cleaning wipes
- Garbage bags
- Freezer Zip Lock bags
- Batteries and flashlights
Donations can also be made at donate.harvesthope.org.
© 2018 WLTX