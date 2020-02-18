COLUMBIA, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank is hoping to help people across the Midlands by spreading a little love with peanut butter.

Wendy Broderick is the non-profit's CEO. She says more than 60,000 people in Richland County struggle with hunger.

They're hoping to put a dent in the problem one peanut butter jar at a time.

"We put a call out to the community for 1,000 jars of peanut butter. We have surpassed that goal and we now have raised the goal to 2,000 jars of peanut butter by the end of the month," Broderick said.

Why peanut butter? It's the ingredients that make the difference.

"We chose peanut butter because it is kid friendly, it is shelf stable and it is protein rich," Broderick said. "We also love to see rice, canned vegetables, pasta. Again, those items that are shelf stable and go a long way."

Community members interested in donating jars of peanut butter can drop-off donations at the locations listed below. Since glass can break easily, they ask that plastic jars of peanut butter are shared.

Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia

ProDrivers, 3740 Fernadina Road, Suite B, Columbia

Mattress Firm, 68-A Harbison Blvd Columbia, SC 29212

Mattress Firm, 3300 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204

Mattress Firm, 8504 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Mattress Firm, 4732 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29209

Mattress Firm, 5416-A Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

Mattress Firm, 5449-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Donations can also be made online at www.donate.harvesthope.org.

To host a peanut butter drive or be a collection point, please contact Harvest Hope at 803-254-4432 or hhfb@harvesthope.org.