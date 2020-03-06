COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, voters should be aware of their options for voting in the June 9th Statewide Primaries.

These do's and don'ts are from the South Carolina Election commission.

If you have a mail-in absentee ballot:

Return your ballot now. For your ballot to count, it must be received by the voter registration office no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 9.

Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to your county voter registration office or having an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete authorized returnee form).

You can NOT return your absentee ballot to your polling place.

You can NOT vote at your polling place without returning your unvoted ballot to your voter registration office and receiving a letter authorizing you to vote at the polls.

If you do not have a ballot but still want to vote absentee:

At this point, your best option is to vote absentee in person at your county voter registration office.

In-person absentee voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Offices are open regular business hours, as well as from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Click here for a complete list of in-person absentee locations and hours.

If you need to vote absentee by mail, the deadline to submit your application is 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 5. Be aware that applying for a by-mail absentee ballot this late in the process is risky. First Class mail takes at least two days to be delivered. You or an authorized returnee may have to personally return your ballot to your county voter registration office to meet the return deadline.

If you are voting on Election Day: