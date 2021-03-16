Hayes' Heroes Evening of Hope is going virtual

SMA is a disease that robs people of their physical strength, significantly impacting an individual’s ability to walk, swallow, or breathe.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Hayes' Heroes Evening of Hope celebrates innovation and hope, bringing together the SMA community and its supporters from the comfort and safety of their homes.

On Tuesday, Keri Johnson stopped by News 19 to talk about the upcoming virtual event which hopes to raise awareness and money for research.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a genetic disease that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement. The disease alters a person's physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, taking away the ability to walk, eat, or breathe.

SMA is the number one genetic cause of death for infants.

The Cure SMA Hayes’ Heroes Virtual Evening of Hope is an exceptional way to bring the Midlands community together and help Cure SMA continue its investment in research and deliver customized support programs that benefit our entire community.

Cure SMA has also added new support measures to provide specific aid in response to COVID-19 and created opportunities for people living with SMA to connect while spending time at home.

Hayes’ Heroes Virtual Evening of Hope will be held Thursday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. and News 19 This Morning Anchor Brandon Taylor will serve as emcee for the event.