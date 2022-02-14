Hayes’ Heroes Evening of Hope returns in-person for annual community event

SMA is a disease that robs people of their physical strength, significantly impacting an individual’s ability to walk, swallow, or breathe.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Now in its 7th year, “Hayes' Heroes Evening of Hope” celebrates innovation and hope, bringing together the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) community and its supporters from the comfort and safety of their homes.

On Monday, Keri Johnson stopped by News 19 to talk about the upcoming in-person event, which hopes to raise awareness and money for research.

SMA is a genetic disease that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement. The disease alters a person's physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, taking away the ability to walk, eat, or breathe.

Johnson is passionate about the organization, because her nephew Hayes has been battling with the disease since he was one.

“When Hayes was first diagnosed, there were no treatments, no cure and really hope wasn't that bright for newly diagnosed children and individuals,” said Johnson. “But now there are three FDA approved treatments available.”

SMA is the number one genetic cause of death for infants, which is why funding and research is so important. Since the first event, “Hayes’ Heroes Evening of Hope” has raised more than $180,000 for Cure SMA.

"Hayes’ Heroes Evening of Hope" will be held Saturday, February 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Country Club of Lexington. News19 This Morning Anchor Brandon Taylor will once again serve as emcee for the event.

All proceeds from the virtual event benefit Cure SMA, the leading SMA research organization.