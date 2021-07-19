Dispose of household hazardous safely this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Got some old paint, stains or chemicals laying around the house? If you live in Richland County, an event this Saturday is for you!
Richland County is partnering with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to hold a drive-thru collection event for household hazardous waste this Saturday.
Bring your unneeded household hazardous waste to this free event.
Materials accepted include:
- Paints, stains, sealers and solvents (limit 10 gallons)
- Household cleaners and chemicals
- Pool and photographic chemicals
- Lawn and garden chemicals
- Herbicides and pesticides
- Acids and bases
- Propane cylinders (grill and camp-size only)
- Mercury
- Fire extinguishers
Explosives and ammunition, pharmaceutical waste, automotive fluids (e.g., motor oil, fuel, antifreeze), electronics and tires will not be accepted.
The event will be from 8 a.m. through noon on Saturday, July 24 at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road in Columbia.
ID is required to show proof of residence in Richland County. No commercial businesses, please.
For more information, call 803-576-2440.