Dispose of household hazardous safely this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Got some old paint, stains or chemicals laying around the house? If you live in Richland County, an event this Saturday is for you!

Richland County is partnering with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to hold a drive-thru collection event for household hazardous waste this Saturday.

Bring your unneeded household hazardous waste to this free event.

Materials accepted include:

Paints, stains, sealers and solvents (limit 10 gallons)

Household cleaners and chemicals

Pool and photographic chemicals

Lawn and garden chemicals

Herbicides and pesticides

Acids and bases

Propane cylinders (grill and camp-size only)

Mercury

Fire extinguishers

Explosives and ammunition, pharmaceutical waste, automotive fluids (e.g., motor oil, fuel, antifreeze), electronics and tires will not be accepted.

The event will be from 8 a.m. through noon on Saturday, July 24 at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road in Columbia.

ID is required to show proof of residence in Richland County. No commercial businesses, please.