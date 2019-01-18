NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police in Newberry are looking for two suspects they say were involved in the theft of a wallet at a local food store.

The victim was in line at the Food Lion at 1821 Wilson Road around 10 p.m. January 15 when he paid for his groceries, as well as the customer behind him. After both transactions he left the store with his wallet still sitting on the counter.

Another man who was finishing up at the counter claimed the wallet was his and took it, according to a police report.

The suspect is described as being a white 6-foot male weighing about 225 pounds with brown hair and longer beard wearing a yellow and green hat, glasses. He was also accompanied by a woman who is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing about 150 pounds with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.