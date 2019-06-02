DARLINGTON, S.C. — It's the stuff movies are made of; and this South Carolina deputy would without a doubt play the leading role.

An officer with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office is being recognized by his department for three heroic acts — all in the last few months.

It all began a couple days after Thanksgiving last year, November 24, 2018. Deputy David Self witnessed a car crash, then flip over. Instincts kicked in, and he rushed to the scene to find a mother and her two kids trapped.

With one kid dangling upside from a car seat, the deputy managed to pull both kids and their mother to safety.

A few months later, it was a missing dog that needed the deputy's help on January 22. The dog had been missing for three days, and managed to fall into a well 15 feet deep.

But this dog was also pulled to safety by the deputy, who crawled into the well himself and wrapped the dog up in his vest.

The most recent call to duty came after a man injected himself with heroin on January 29. Self couldn't find a pulse, even after administering NARCAN. So he began chest compression, which went on for several minutes. Finally, the man began to breathe.

“I am proud to call this young man one of my deputies,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said, “Deputy Self is a true hero and embodies our core values of Integrity, Accountability and Selfless Service.”

Self is a Darlington native and has been with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office since 2017.