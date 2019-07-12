SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Head Start instructor has been fired following her arrest on charges related to disciplining two toddler boys in a classroom.

Annette Tucker, the chief executive officer for Wateree Community Action, which is over the Rubye J. Johnson Head Start center, said that 67-year-old Gladys Ricks' employment had been terminated. has been fired.

"Wateree Community Actions, Inc. was not aware of any child abuse until this [Thursday] morning when notified by Sumter County Police Department," Tucker said in a statement. "Wateree has a zero-tolerance policy for corporal punishment or physical contact with students. The employee was terminated, and we are working diligently with the City of Sumter and the families with the investigation."

Ricks is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers say the incidents were reported to police by a former employee of the center. One of the cases involved a 3-year-old boy back on October 11, while the other was another 3-year-old boy on November 14.

In both cases, police say Ricks had physical contact with the boys. The incidents were caught on camera. News19 has obtained copies of the videos.

Neither of the boys was injured.