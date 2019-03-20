COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sure, they just collected $250,000. But it's still business as usual for this South Carolina winner.

“I’m headed right back to work tomorrow,” the winner said.

However, the scratch-off win was still a shock for this hardworking Andrews resident.

“My eyes got big after scratching the ticket, and I feel like I’m in limbo,” explained the winner.

So, what's the plan for that quarter-of-a-million dollars? Taking care of some pills made the list, but so did a new car!

China Chill in Georgetown will receive a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.