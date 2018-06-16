Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure will be building over the Tennessee River Valley this weekend. This will help decrease the chance for rain. There will be widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, but little chance for rain after today. However, as the chance for rain decreases the heat will be building across the Midlands.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s this weekend with heat indices near 100°. However, highs will be in the upper 90s next week and could top 100° on Wednesday. Heat indices will be in the range of 100 to 110 much of the week. Caution will be needed to deal with the extreme heat. There will be a need to check on those vulnerable to the heat.

A couple of disturbances may move across the region toward the end of next week. This will increase the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, plus it will give some relief to the extreme heat. Stay cool!

