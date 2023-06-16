The poems chronicle his journey over a period of six months from when he first learned of his father's diagnosis to how he navigated feelings of grief.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWMAN, S.C. — This Father's Day, one Bowman author is remembering the life of his late father through the publication of his book, "A Healing Journey."

“Once again, I touched first with dad. This time, it wasn’t an accomplishment, it wasn’t a, 'See you soon,' it’s time to say goodbye," Stephen Void said as he recited an excerpt from his book of poems.

The book was published this spring in honor of his late father who passed away from chemotherapy complications in May 2022.

Void said his passing was days before his 75th birthday. This Father's Day, he continues to mourn his loss.

“Before he passed away, I told him that I was dedicating a book to him and I was gonna finish it and that it was gonna be in his honor," he said. "I knew he wasn't gonna be able to read it, but I knew that it would make him proud."

Void is an only child and said he and his father were very close. He remembered how his father supported him through both his academic and professional careers at Claflin University.

“He was a very kind guy and he was very proud of me. Everywhere he’d go, he’d never have a conversation without talking about how proud he was of me, or how proud he was of the things at Claflin or my writing or things like that," said Void.

The poems chronicle his journey over a period of six months from when he first learned of his father's diagnosis to how he navigated feelings of grief after his death.

“I wrote about how I felt when TAPS was played at his funeral and receiving the flag and how I went through that process, or dealing with the process of seeing new clothes he’d never worn and they won’t be worn again by him," said Void.

He said putting his feelings onto paper has helped him seek closure. He wants others mourning the loss of their fathers to know that they are not alone.

“It helped me to put life in perspective and realize that life is precious and life is a gift," he said. "You gotta use your gifts to help others while you have the chance.”