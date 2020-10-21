Health officials discuss COVID-19, flu as holidays approach

Doctors say when it comes to fighting COVID-19 and the flu, efforts to protect yourself are the same.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health physicians provided information on how they are handling COVID-19 and the start of flu season during a virtual call on Wednesday.

"As we come into the beginning of the flu season, it's going to really be important for people to do the same things that we are asking them to do with respect to COVID-19," Prisma Health Dr. Eric Ossmann said.

Ossmann said when it comes to fighting COVID-19 and the flu, efforts to protect yourself are the same.

"We can worry about having a burst of Influenza and a burst of COVID, but the most important thing to keep in mind is prevention measures are identical, so if we do what we're doing for COVID, hopefully we will be able to keep the flu suppressed," Ossemann said.

Across Prisma Healthcare systems, currently 104 patients are being hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Prisma Health Dr. Wendell James said the hospitals are prepared to test patients for both the flu and the coronavirus.

"We're seeing the numbers in both markets start to go back up and we expect them to go back up during the winter," James said. "Hopefully in the very near future we're going to be able to vaccinate for COVID and that will be one more step in mitigating this disease. It will take us another cycle, another winter, another spring, to get though this and if we continue to tire from taking preventative measures."

Both James and Ossemann said people need to keep their guard up, even during holiday celebrations.

"We really need to you know focus this Thanksgiving on decreasing events where people are unmasked and we don't have social distancing," Ossemann said.

As we move into flu season, Ossemann urges folks to get the vaccine.

"We are not seeing a lot of flu activity right now, but certainly it's very early in the season, so for the most part what we would recommend on that, is just get vaccinated," Ossemann said.