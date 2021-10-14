Staying healthy while at the fair

The South Carolina State Fair kicked off their 152nd annual year on Wednesday. Health officials said have fun at the fair, but to do so safely.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair kicked off its 152nd annual year on Wednesday.

This year, the fair is an in-person event, after only being a drive-thru event for the 2020 season because of COVID.

"I'm so glad to be out here for the South Carolina fair, 2021," said Audrey Hall, an 8-year fair attendee. "I'm just glad to be here."

Hall said she is happy to be back at the fair this year, and she is not nervous about COVID still being around.

"No, if I was concerned, we wouldn't be here," Hall said. "The only reason we are here this year is because we do have that mask mandate. I love it. I love that it's outside and we can be free. It's better. It's great."

Robby Tremblay is another fair attendee who also is not worried about the virus.

"I'm just excited that we can come back to the fair—that we can come back to the fair, instead of having to drive-thru and enjoy some of the fair food and the rides," Tremblay said. "I mean as long as people are following the rules and wearing their mask and washing your hands frequently, everyone's going to be okay."

Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch is a pediatric infectious disease physician at Prisma Health, in Richland County. She said that COVID cases are on the decline in the Midlands but that it's important for people to not let our guards down.

"We are not in the clear yet," Dr. Burch said. "In large amounts of crowds where there is a lot of people, even though it's outside, we still recommend using a mask, especially if you're not vaccinated."

Dr. Burch said the best way to protect yourself is to avoid large groups that are stagnant. She said large crowds walking around the fair are not as big of a risk of transmission.

"If you're just walking around and not around a big gaggle of people, then that's different than if you're going to a show where there is people standing around you for a long period of time," Dr. Burch said.

She added that even if you get your COVID-19 vaccine today, you are not protected from the virus tomorrow. Dr. Burch said it takes time for the vaccine to work.