COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heart disease and COVID-19 can be a dangerous combination.

John Clymer, Executive Director of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention says:

“The CDC published a report that people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 illness - 49.8% of them have high blood pressure, over 25% have heart disease, over 25% have diabetes. So, these conditions make one more vulnerable to severe illness.”

That’s why Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin wants to help people get healthier.

“It’s not always the contraction of the virus, but the other comorbidities that lead to death," says Mayor Benjamin. "So, what is it that we can do to help our citizens deal with issues of heart disease and hypertension and diabetes and lower the possibility that contracting the virus might indeed lead to the worst possible option?”

He’s working with the National Forum to find that answer.

“We’ve been working with Mayor Benjamin on 'Move with the Mayor' and he uses that platform to show people that even someone as busy as the Mayor can fit walking or biking into his schedule,” Clymer says.

“There are other things that the City of Columbia is doing like making parks smoke free. Main Street is a great example of what we’re calling “complete streets”; where they’re friendly to pedestrians and bicyclists.”

While the city works to make a healthier community, there are things people can do to combat heart disease, too.

“If you don’t know your blood pressure, get it measured - find out what it is," Clymer says. "Then, follow your healthcare provider's advice. Third, get out and move. Build movement into your everyday life.”

Having a healthy diet and being in a smoke free environment helps, too.