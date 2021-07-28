Heat safety: Tips for keeping your cool in the summer heat

Prisma Health officials share tips to be safe during the summer heat.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With temperatures expected to be near 100 degrees for the rest of the week, Prisma Health emergency physician Dr. Steve Shelton is warning folks about the dangers of excessive heat.

"It's hot," said Orangeburg resident Dajon Adams. "It's been raining on and off for the past month, so it's also been very humid."

"As we see the temperatures rise, the chance of heat injuries will significantly increase," explained Dr. Steve Shelton, Prisma Health emergency physician. "There is a range of injures out there, but it starts at heat exhaustion. Those folks will notice they are sweating excessively, they might feel weak, and they might get a headache. Those are some of the signs of heat exhaustion. If that is not treated, that could lead to a heat emergency or stroke."

Data from the National Weather Service shows heat has been the leading cause of death among weather-related fatalities over the past 30 years.

Orangeburg residents say they will be looking for ways to stay cool during the heels of summer.

"I'm trying to say cool by staying the house with the a/c on and stay hydrated," said Adams.

"If my family can't be outside because it's too hot, then we will find activities to do inside the house," said Maurice Kitt, Orangeburg resident.

Here are some tips if you have to be outside.

Find a shady area to rest regularly

Stay hydrated

Wear light clothing

And wear sunscreen

"Going somewhere where there is water may cool you off," explained Dr. Shelton. "If you're at a place that doesn't have air conditioning, a cool bath or shower could also help to keep your body temperatures regulated. Folks who have homes without air conditioning, fans work well until the temperatures get into the upper 90's then they are not as effective in keeping you cool."