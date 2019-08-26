COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students at a local high school are mourning the death of a three-sport athlete at the school.

Jake Clarkson, a junior at Heathwood Hall, died from injuries that he sustained in an ATV accident on Saturday, August 24. Clarkson played on the varsity soccer team and was on the wrestling and sporting clays teams at the school.

Chris Hinchey, Heathwood Hall's Head of School, issued this statement:

“The Heathwood Hall community is grieving over the loss of Jake Clarkson, and our hearts ache for his friends and family. Jake joined our school in 2008 as a kindergartener, and the Clarksons (Chip and Glenda) joined our community in 2006 when their son, Lane (class of 2019) enrolled in the Kindergarten. It is difficult to lose a young person like Jake – so full of life – and to watch his friends grapple with his absence. Our community will find strength in our faith, our relationships, and our love of one another.”

A chapel service was scheduled at Heathwood Hall Monday for students.