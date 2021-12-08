Suspect escapes from ambulance leading to heavy law enforcement presence in Lexington County, officers say

x
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene searching for a suspect who escaped from an ambulance off Sunset Boulevard in Lexington County.

Lexington County deputies say a suspect who was in custody somehow got out of the back of an ambulance at Sunset and Leaphart Road. The man has been identified as 30-year-old Daniel Hill III. 

Officers say the person was in handcuffs when he escaped. Deputies have not yet said what the suspect was wanted for. 

They have a vague description of the man, but do say the man has a Superman tattoo on his chest but was wearing a gray shirt. 

Deputies have set up a perimeter around the search area and K-9s are assisting deputies in the ground search and drones are searching from the air. 

Anyone in that area who believes they see him should call 9-1-1. 

Officers say they will provide updates when they get them. 

