Chapin, SC (WLTX) -- Saturday evening, law enforcement and EMS officials were crowded outside the Rusty Anchor restaurant on Lake Murray.

That's in the 1900 block of Johnson Marina Road in Chapin.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say there was a fatal boating accident off Johnson Marina where one person died and two others were severely injured.

Witnesses are telling News 19 officials were questioning employees inside the restaurant.

Officials with Richland County are investigating, and as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Richland County Coroner, Gary Watts, also arrived on scene.

