IRMO, S.C. — Heavy rains during the final weeks of the decommissioning of a retired Midlands wastewater treatment facility has contributed to a sludge discharge near Rawls Creek in Irmo, according to officials with Blue Granite Water Company.

“Our crews have been on the ground at the Friarsgate Wastewater Collection System since early afternoon and have contained the spill and remediated the site,” said Don Denton, president of Blue Granite Water Company. “We are working in collaboration with DHEC and the City of Columbia on an immediate remediation strategy. Our crews will monitor the situation and remain on site until the weather clears.”

Officials say the breach came as the result of over 5 inches of rain in Irmo in less than 24 hours. Blue Granite Water Company says it has taken additional measures to reinforce the facilities to withstand additional precipitation expected in the area over the next several days and has already begun treatment of the contained material.

RELATED: Dept. of Consumer Affairs, lawmakers concerned about proposed Blue Granite water rate increase

RELATED: Blue Granite Water rate increase possible in 2020