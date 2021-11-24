Here's where you can get help this Thanksgiving in Lexington

First Baptist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving meal open to everyone from 12 - 4 p.m. on the church grounds.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Thanksgiving isn't always picture perfect for some here in South Carolina.

Some people can't afford an extravagant Thanksgiving meal like that.

"Being disabled and being so young, it kind of sucks because people think you should be able to get out and work, and they don't know everything that's wrong with you," Angela Rabon said.

That's why people rely on places like Mission Lexington. It's a safe haven to get food, clothing, shelter or whatever one might need.

Since November 1, 2021, Mission Lexington has given out 500 meal bags, making that their record for this calendar year.

"We're just real grateful that we got a turkey box again this year," Rabon said. "It's a good feeling because then I know that's a burden off of me for the month."

People like Michael Pitts are how the mission can keep afloat through donations.

"You don't have to go far to have a need, and your biggest need is actually right down the street in your community," Pitts said.

Volunteers also play a huge part in keeping this nonprofits running through the holidays.

"Giving out food and seeing this just makes me happy to see this going on," volunteer Patricia Harmon said.

First Baptist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving meal open to everyone on Thursday from 12 - 4 p.m. on the church grounds.

Midlands Recovery Center gives out hundreds of hygiene bags every Thanksgiving to people suffering from addiction.

The Veterans Transitional Retreat gives homeless veterans a place to sleep and on Thursday, a Thanksgiving meal.