Hemp farmer to donate hemp hand sanitizer to SC State University

bRISE founder Kevin Summers is donating CBD hand sanitizer to the school's student pantry for students to have for free.

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — After having lingering effects from COVID-19, bRISE founder Kevin Summers is trying to make sure South Carolina State University students are protected from the virus.

"I remember getting in Atlanta; here I am in Atlanta, not wanting to pay $8 for hand sanitizer; for some reason, I didn't have any in the car," explained Summers. "Five days later, I get COVID. Another five days, I'm in the hospital fighting for my life."

The Branchville hemp farmer is donating CBD hand sanitizer to the school's student pantry for students to have for free.

"Giving us hand sanitizer to make sure we are taken care of; I think that is a huge blessing," said Javonni Ayers, SC State's SGA president. "It not only eases the student's minds but their families as well."

"He's always talked about giving back to the university," said Dr. Florence Anoruo, SC State 1890's Director of Industrial Hemp Research. "He wanted to donate the sanitizer to the students as a way of giving back."

Summers says there are few differences between his sanitizers versus other ones.

"This has 20 percent more ethanol to clean your hands," explained Summers. "The CBD oil also helps your hands feel softer, and it evaporates more."

Even though the hand sanitizer comes from the hemp plant, parents do not worry. It has a different compound in it, so it won't get your kids high.

"Marijuana for recreational use has 30 percent of THC," said Summers. "That's what gives you the psychotic effect. CBD has 0.3 percent of THC."