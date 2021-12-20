The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce hemp farming permit applications for the 2022 growing season – with fees cut in half.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hemp permit fees for 2022 will be half what they were in 2021.

In addition, the department’s Residue Laboratory is nearing completion and will offer official THC analysis starting in summer 2022.

Hemp farming permit holders must have their hemp tested before harvest to ensure it does not exceed THC levels set by law, so the opening of an affordable, nationally certified state-run lab will help farmers cut costs and improve operations.

The SCDA Seed Laboratory is also now equipped for hemp seed germination and purity analysis.

Anyone who wishes to farm hemp in South Carolina in 2022 must apply online between January 1 and February 28, 2022. There is no paper or printable application; all applicants must apply online here.

Permits expire each year, so current permit holders who wish to continue growing must reapply.

To qualify for a Hemp Farming Permit, you must complete a background check through IdentoGO and provide a Farm Service Agency (FSA) number. Only South Carolina residents are eligible to apply.