McMaster, Graham speak out against Democrats' voting bill

Democrats say it's needed to keep elections fair, but the GOP says it's a power grab.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham are speaking out against a federal bill Democrats are behind regarding elections in America.

The two are set to make remarks at 1 p.m. at the South Carolina State House.

The For the People Act, as it's known, has already passed the U.S. House along strictly partisan lines, with no Republicans voting for it. It now faces an uncertain future in the Senate, since that body is split 50-50, and it might take throwing out the filibuster rule to pass it. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has so far been opposed to going that route.

Democrats say the bill is necessary to expand voter access and crack down on money in politics. Many of the ideas have been discussed by Democrats for years, and key provisions have been introduced before, such as trying to limit drawing of Congressional districts that favor one party or limiting what's sometimes known as "dark money," or funding from political action committees that's hard to trace and is essentially unlimited.

However, the bill does not reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, an action many Democrats have been calling for since a Supreme Court ruling seven years ago took out key provisions. The effort to reauthorize that bill is still underway, but it's separate from this proposed law.

Republicans, however, counter that the law is a "power grab" designed to give an advantage to Democrats. They object to the lessening of voter identification requirements, expansion of early voting, and automatic voter registration for federal races. Republicans say this would weaken election security and allow people who are ineligible to vote to cast a ballot.