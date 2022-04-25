Gov. McMaster issues statement on death of Cayce police officer

Officer Drew Barr was killed early Sunday morning.

CAYCE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has released his first comments on the death of Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr.

Barr was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Cayce. Barr was just 28-years-old. The suspect in the case took his own life, according to authorities.

Barr had been with the Cayce Police Department since 2016.

"Peggy and I are praying for the family of Officer Barr and @CaycePD during this tragic time," McMaster wrote. "Officer Barr’s dedication in the face of danger and his heroism in the name of protecting our people will never be forgotten."

Cayce's Facebook page states Barr became a traffic safety officer in 2019. In 2020 he joined the K-9 until, according to Cowan. He worked with one of the department's canine officers, Molly.

Barr also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a captain, according to that agency. He also was an EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013 to 2016.