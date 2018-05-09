It won't be long before fall colors light up the landscape.

There's a new interactive map that predicts with the fall colors will peak in every location in the country.

What's the expectation for us in South Carolina? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

'Minimal' Fall Colors: Weeks of Oct. 8 and 15

'Patchy' Fall Colors: Weeks of Oct. 15 and 22

'Partial' Fall Colors: Weeks of Oct. 22 and 29

'Near Peak' Fall Colors: Weeks of Oct. 29 and Nov. 5

'Peak' Fall Colors: Weeks of Nov. 5 and 12

'Past Peak' Fall Colors: Weeks of Nov 12 and 19

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

CLICK HERE to see the interactive map. Just slide the bar at the bottom to see when it peaks in your area.

