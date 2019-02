SUMTER, S.C. — A 15-year-old student was killed after a single-car crash in Sumter Thursday morning.

Za' Mani Fulmore, 15, was driving on Brewington Road when her car crashed around 8:16 a.m. Fulmore, a student at Crestwood High School, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Details leading up to the single-car crash were not given at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.