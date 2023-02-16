Highlighting 'barrier breakers, history makers' in Black history in Orangeburg

The exhibit at the Fine Arts Center features 20 men and women who have made significant contributions to history.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An exhibit highlighting little known heroes in Black history is on display at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

It's called "Barrier Breakers and History Makers and features 20 men and women who have made significant contributions to history from business and science to the arts community.

Four of these people have connections to South Carolina.

“As it turned out many of them faced some incredible challenges but the contributions that they made changed history and often enhanced our lives," said director Vivian Glover.

Among those featured include Mary Ellen Pleasant, a Black self-made millionaire who invested in real estate and owned businesses. Also, Charleston-born Bishop Daniel Alexander Payne who founded Wilberforce University, the country's oldest historically Black university owned and operated by Black people.

Another pioneer highlighted is Columbia native Hettie Anderson who served as a muse for many famous sculptors during the Gilded Age.

Glover says an aim of the exhibit is to inspire local youth to follow their dreams.

“I hope that the students who come really are inspired to say if Ann Cole can design beautiful couture gowns, why can’t I? Or can I be a dancer?”

Anderson's likeness can be seen on gold coins and monuments around the country.