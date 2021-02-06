Watch your step! Highly venomous cobra on the loose in North Texas area

Residents in that area are warned to be careful and if they see the snake, call 911 immediately.

Look before you step! That's the message Grand Prairie, Texas officials are warning residents Wednesday after they received notice of a highly venomous snake being on the loose in the area.

The owner noticed his venomous West African Banded Cobra snake, which was permitted by the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was missing from its enclosure in the 1800 block of Cherry Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

The owner, along with Animal Services and a venomous snake apprehension professional, searched the area throughout the night, but did not find the snake.

Residents in that area are warned to be careful and if they see the snake, call 911 immediately.

"Do not approach or attempt to capture the venomous snake," the police department said.

Police, along with the Grand Prairie Fire Department, alerted local-area hospitals and how to treat this kind of snake bite in case there is human contact, police said.

The West African banded cobra is a species found in West Africa. They are described to be brownish-black or black with a series of three-to-eight broad, cream-colored crossbands, with partly divided narrow black crossbands.

The average length of the snake is about 7 feet.

News Release - Dangerous Missing Snake On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at around 6:30 P.M., Grand Prairie Animal Services... Posted by Grand Prairie Police on Wednesday, August 4, 2021