Section of Midlands highway named for first African-American game warden hired by SCDNR

A portion of Garners Ferry Road from Highway 601 to the Wateree River is now known as the “Lieutenant Ulysses Flemming Memorial Highway.”

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On Wednesday, the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) unveiled new name signs on a 2-mile stretch of highway in Richland County in honor of Lt. Ulysses Flemming, the first African-American game warden hired by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The portion of Garners Ferry Road from Highway 601 to the Wateree River is now known as the “Lieutenant Ulysses Flemming Memorial Highway.”

Officials with SCDNR say Flemming joined the state wildlife agency in 1970 as the first African-American game warden and was assigned to Richland County, where he primarily worked on the Wateree and Congaree rivers enforcing fish, game, and boating laws. Flemming retired in 2009.

A joint resolution to name the highway in honor of Flemming was introduced by state House Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson Sr. of Richland County. Flemming, who was the SCDNR law enforcement lieutenant over Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Orangeburg and Clarendon counties, died in 2014.

“Ulysses was one of the greatest people you could ever meet,” said Chip Sharpe of Columbia, who worked with Flemming and retired as a lieutenant with SCDNR in 1999. “He endured a lot, but he survived and flourished and worked his way up. He knew what was right, and he created a path for others to follow.”

Sharpe pointed out that SCDNR now has numerous African-American officers, in addition to an African-American lieutenant colonel, who is second in command of SCDNR law enforcement.