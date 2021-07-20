Driver may have witnessed accident that killed 10-year-old Lexington County girl

10-year-old Karly Grace Hunt, of Gaston, was killed in the July 2 accident on Forts Pond Road near Pelion.

PELION, S.C. — The S.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a driver who may have witnessed a fatal collision in Lexington County.

The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, July 2 on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road in Lexington County. Troopers say a silver Toyota Sequoia was traveling east on Forts Pond Road (away from Pelion) when it traveled off the road and overturned, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Troopers say a dark colored pickup truck, possibly blue, was traveling in the opposite direction (toward Pelion) around the same time and may have witnessed the collision.

The make and model of the truck a not known, but troopers have an image from a nearby security camera.

Of the five occupants in the vehicle that crashed, the driver and three passengers were transported to Lexington Medical Center with injuries. The 10-year-old girl, identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher as Karly Grace Hunt, of Gaston, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other occupants of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information about the collision or the vehicle of interest, please call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or dialing *HP from your cell phone.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.