Highway Patrol investigating Thursday night fatal collision in Sumter

A pick up truck crossed the center concrete median, striking multiple vehicles, according to the report.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter that happened Thursday night involving multiple cars.

According to the report, the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 on US Hwy 378 near 76 over pass.

A pick up truck crossed the center concrete median, striking multiple vehicles, according to the report.

Vernon Myers, 58, the driver of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The Next of kin has been notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.