COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the public's help in identifying a car in a fatal hit and run.

The accident happened around 9 AM Monday October 28, 2019 on SC HWY 324 near Holland road in York County.

Fatal hit and run flyer

SCHP

Troopers are looking for a 2009-2019 Dodge Journey 4-door sport utility blue in color. The car left the scene traveling east on HWY 324. The car should have damage to the right front bumper and grille it could also have additional damage to the headlight assembly, windshield and front right fender.

If you have any information about this car you care encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.