HOPKINS, S.C. — When you wake up to the morning frost, hiking is probably the last thing on your mind. But, spring is right around the corner, and Congaree National Park is getting ready.

Hiking trails at the park have been inaccessible for two months thanks to continuous flooding.

However, water levels are starting to drop down and those trails should be ready for visitors soon, according to a Facebook post by the park.

One section of the boardwalk does look a little worse for wear, but crews are working to bring it back. So, if you plan on visiting now, use the elevated boardwalk and Sims trails to navigate around.