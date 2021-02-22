SC Works to hold hiring event for Chick-fil-A in Five Points

There are 18 full-time positions available and pay starts at $14 per hour.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia SC Works Center will be hosting a hiring event for Chick-fil-A in Five Points on Thursday, February 25.

Do you have incredible customer service or culinary skills? If so, they are looking for hospitality and kitchen professionals.

There are 18 full-time positions available and pay starts at $14 per hour.

The Feb. 25 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SC Works – Columbia, located at 700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201

You don’t need to register for the event. You can show up and speak with hiring representatives and can apply for a position between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, please type the job order numbers listed below into the search bar on SC Works Online Services (SCWOS).

Positions Available:

• Job Order #1003518 - Hospitality Professional

• Job Order #1003527 - Kitchen Professional