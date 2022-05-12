Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week

Are you looking for a new job? There are several hiring events that can help this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.

The company is hiring immediately for manufacturing associates, manufacturing technicians and welders. The starting pay for is $13.50/hr for manufacturing associates and $15/hr for manufacturing technicians and welders.

Applicants should bring a copy of your resume and references. If you are unable to attend the event, but still interested in applying, please call (803) 806-8125 or apply here.

The City of Columbia is holding open interviews for multiple vacancies on Wednesday, December 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2910 Colonial Drive in Columbia.

Open positions include maintenance assistants with the Department of Public Works, crew leaders and tree trimmers with Forestry and Beautification, equipment operators and truck drivers (CDL required) with the Street Division and kennel workers with Animal Services.

Saturday, Dec. 10

The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) will host a hiring fair on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 2 pm. The hiring fair will take place in the auditorium (Building 5) on the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.

Columbia VAHCS is looking to hire operating room, emergency department, and intensive care unit registered nurses, along with surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants. All positions will be located at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Anyone interested in attending the hiring fair should to bring updated resume, three professional references (to include most recent supervisor), two forms of ID, VA Form 10-2850a and Form OF-206 (both obtainable through Google search).

