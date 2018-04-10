Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It has been three years since the historic flood of October 2015 destroyed thousands of homes throughout the Midlands.

Many people have made repairs, or rebuilt their homes, while some left their property to start over.

New numbers in Richland County show more than 76 flood-damaged homes have been repaired. Within the next 3 months, the county is scheduled to replace and repair a total of 55 homes; with the ultimate goal to complete 267 homes by December 31, 2019.

"It's good to be home and back with our things, our friends, our neighbors," says Cynthia Pierce, flood survivor.

It took two and a half years, but Pierce and her husband Earl are in a brand new home. Their home near Kilbourne Road was completely destroyed by the flood waters, so they decided to rebuild.

"It's two stories and of course we're up very high because we are in compliance with flood and went a little bit higher to have a garage underneath," she said.

Many of their neighbors did the same thing — lifting their homes above the floodplain.

In Forest Acres, recovery continues. Patrick Sumerell, a contractor, purchased three homes in his neighborhood with hopes to get them back on the market. However, there's a lot of work to do along Juarez Court.

"This house was owned by a sweet lady and she, once it flooded, could never come down this street," says Sumerell, pointing to a now two-story home. "So, we bought this house from her. This was the downstairs that we're now making into a garage. Luckily enough we're over two food of the hundred year flood plain."

Part of the street sits at the bottom of a hill, and flood waters completely covered the homes in 2015.

"These families moved to high ground," says Sumerell.

Statewide Recovery Continues

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office, which was created in 2015 as a result of the flooding, has built 1,233 homes for low-income families in 22 counties around the state.

"We set up a priority matrix that basically says based on income, based on disability, based on age and age dependency, our first person we would serve would be someone who has under 30 percent of the median income of that particular county, be over the age of 65 or have children under the age of five, with disability," says Rick MacDermott, director of support for SCDRO.

Their goal is to rebuild or repair homes for 2,150 people around the state who were impacted by the 2015 flood.

"We will put you back in a safe, sanitary and secure," says Rick MacDermott, director of support for SCDRO. "It may not look like before. You might've had the fanciest wallpaper in the world, you'll get drywall and paint, but you will be safe, sanitary and secure."

Not only have they been rebuilding homes from 2015 damage, but they also built 292 destroyed by hurricane Matthew and will continue their work as families have been displaced by hurricane Florence.

